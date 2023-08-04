Women empowerment seminar

Later, the governor attended the seminar on Women Empowerment held at Governor’s House here as Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that women

empowerment is very important for the development of any society. He said that as chancellor, he has formed a consortium on women education and empowerment, which aims to give suggestions to the government and help in formulating policies to achieve the goals of women education and empowerment. He said that public awareness campaigns would also be conducted through the consortium established on women empowerment in universities.

Governor said that the first women's university, Fatima Jinnah Women's University, was established during the tenure of PMLN, adding that about 80 percent of the women's universities were established during the tenures of Muslim League (N). He said that after getting education from these universities, the women are working, and contributing to the development of the country.

Balighur Rehman said that the media plays an important role in identifying the problems in the society, which is appreciable, he added. He said that the media should also play a role in highlighting the positive things.

Former Chairman Red Crescent Society, Dr Saeed Elahi, General Cadre Doctors Association Pakistan President, Dr Masood Akhtar Sheikh, former parliamentarians, social activist Musarat Misbah and a large number of women journalists were present in the ceremony.