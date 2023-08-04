Governor, N Waziristan team discuss country’s political situation

LAHORE:A delegation led by Member National Assembly from North Waziristan, Nazir Khan, met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Thursday at Governor’s House.

Various issues, including current political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, governor said that speedy work on CPEC projects, establishment of Special Economic Zones and inauguration of various development projects are a practical example of the government's determination to stabilise the country economically. He said that whenever Pakistan started to get stronger economically, anti-state elements became active to derail the process of development. He strongly condemned the Bajaur blast, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the elevation of ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast. He said that the Pakistani nation and security forces made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism and eradicated the scourge of terrorism from the country, and still the Pakistani nation and security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism, he added.

Member National Assembly Nazir Khan said that the incidence of terrorism had increased due to the wrong policies of the previous government. He said that suicide attacks were an attempt to stop economic activities in country. He said that the nation fully supports the efforts of Pakistan Army to end terrorism and establish peace.