Eight die in road accidents

Around eight people died whereas 1,195 were injured in 1,107 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 588 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident sites by Rescue Medical Teams.
LAHORE:Alhamra Cultural Complex organised a closing ceremony for its drawing summer camp, applauding the young...
LAHORE:Punjab IG Dr Usman has said that the officers and personnel injured in operations against bandits, drug dealers...
LAHORE:A meeting of a social welfare organisation’s selection committee was held here on Thursday to select the...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed for online live video monitoring of the...
LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, has said that delay in local government elections is bad...
LAHORE:A meeting was convened under Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Agriculture SM Tanveer.The meeting aimed to...