Friday August 04, 2023
Eight die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2023

Around eight people died whereas 1,195 were injured in 1,107 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 588 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident sites by Rescue Medical Teams.