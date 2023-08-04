Man, son shot dead over old enmity

A man and his son were gunned down over old enmity here on Thursday. Unidentified motorcyclists killed them in Defence A. The victims were present on Riffle Range Road when the motorcyclists intercepted them and opened fire.

As a result, they received injuries and died. They have been identified as Mehmood Shafi and Tassawar. Police removed the bodies to morgue. Initial investigations suggested that the victims might have been killed over old enmity. A murder case was registered against them in Sabzazar Police station in 2021.