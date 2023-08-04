Man arrested for burning father’s car

LAHORE:Police have arrested a man for burning the car of his father. Fida Hussain of Gulshan-e-Ravi filed a complaint before the police that an unidentified man set his car on fire by sprinkling petrol.
SP Iqbal Town Usman Tipu said when the police checked CCTV cameras installed in streets, the suspect was found to be the son, Atab, of complainant Fida. The accused during the investigations told the police that his father was delaying giving him the share in property (inheritance) and he was frustrated and burnt the car of his father.
