Friday August 04, 2023
Lahore

CM takes notice of arrest of Snooker champion

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2023

Caretaker CM has taken notice of the news regarding the arrest of Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan and sought a report from the CCPO. He has ordered an investigation into the matter and directed that the facts be brought to light and action be taken against those responsible. Mohsin Naqvi stated that any mistreatment of the snooker champion is unacceptable under any circumstances.