Infection audit of all PIC OTs being conducted, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said that an infection audit of all operation theatres of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) at public and private level is being conducted following the protocols. He said this while holding an important press conference at PIC on Thursday.

Chairman Board of Management PIC Dr Farqad Alamgir, PIC CEO Prof Dr Ahmed Numan, MS Dr M Tahsin, Prof Dr Saira, Dr Imran and other faculty members were present on this occasion. Dr Javed Akram said that the cardiology hospitals around the world conduct infection audits to ensure safe treatment of patients. Heart surgery is very sensitive, so the patients coming here cannot be given infection instead of health, he said. He added that three days ago, when he visited the PIC, there was water coming from the drainpipe in the washroom above an operation theatre and the surgeries of the patients in all the operation theatres were badly affected. After this negative development, the operation theatres were closed and an infection audit was ordered immediately.

The minister said that PIC is the largest heart hospital in the province, safe treatment of every patient coming to PIC is our first priority and every patient is a VVIP for us. Providing the best health facilities to every patient is our core responsibility. Dr Javed Akram further said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been brought on board with reference to the infection audit of the operation theatres of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He said currently, two operation theatres of the PIC have been opened for surgery after the infection audit clearance. Two operation theatres have been activated in Jinnah Hospital after talking to Co-Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Nadeem Hafeez Butt.

He warned that rest of the operation theatres would not be opened until the infection audit clearance report of PIC is negative. Earlier, the operation theatres of PKLI have also been closed again due to infection. Chairman Board of Management PIC Dr Farqad Alamgir said on this occasion that the rains in the last few days had hampered the surgery process in the PIC. All cardiology operation theatres will be made fully functional, he added. The minister while answering the questions of the journalists on this occasion, said that bacteria were coming with the sewage water in the operation theatrse, due to which the surgery had to be stopped temporarily. It is not a rocket science to prevent the infection, but the authorities concerned just need to improve their sense of responsibility.

He said the cardiac surgery team of PIC has activated the operation theatres of Jinnah Hospital. Leakage of sewerage water in PIC is a construction fault and we could not put the lives of patients at risk in PIC. Due to which two operation theatres have to be closed for the time being, he added.

He announced that satellite filter clinics of Punjab Institute of Cardiology are being opened across the province where doctors will perform overtime surgeries of patients after performing their duties at PIC operation theatres.