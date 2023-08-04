Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border

WASHINGTON: US border police persistently commit human rights abuses without accountability in their handling of migrants at the frontier with Mexico, a new report from two Latin America-focused NGOs said on Thursday.

The report, from the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), points to deaths in custody amid unclear circumstances as well as abusive language, the denial of food and the separation of families by border agents.

“Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal government´s largest civilian law enforcement agency, has a persistent problem of human rights abuse without accountability,” the report said.

CBP did not immediately respond to AFP´s request for comment. Since 2020, WOLA and KBI have tallied 13 deaths where Border Patrol agents used force “under circumstances in which it is unclear whether they faced an imminent threat” or “failed to prevent the death of an individual in custody.”

In a section detailing how formal complaints to CBP often fail to be resolved, KBI tallied 78 complaints that it filed between 2020 and 2022. Just five percent “led to either policy recommendations or discipline recommended for the agent in question,” the report said.

“We have documented a shocking pattern, including cases of misuse of lethal force, intimidation, sexual harassment, and falsifying documents,” report co-author Adam Isacson said in a statement.

“The lack of accountability is so widespread that it helps cement in place a culture that enables human rights violations. The abuses keep coming because impunity is so likely.”

Many of the alleged abuses occur when migrants are in custody, after turning themselves in to authorities or being intercepted.

In one instance documented in the report, a Salvadoran woman and her family turned themselves into a Border Patrol truck, hoping to claim asylum.