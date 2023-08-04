South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter

SANTIAGO: Far away from the extreme summer temperatures of the northern hemisphere, Southern Cone countries such as Chile and Argentina are also experiencing record heat, but in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter.

On Tuesday, the mountain town of Vicuna in central Chile hit 37 degrees Celsius (almost 99 degrees Fahrenheit). “It´s been more than 70 years since a temperature like this was recorded” in Vicuna, Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres told AFP.

Unusually high temperatures were also recorded 450-km south in the capital Santiago: 24C (75F) on Wednesday, with similar levels forecast for Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile in Buenos Aires, the temperature exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday, making it the highest August 1 temperature since record-keeping began, according to Argentina´s National Meteorological Service. The average August temperature in Buenos Aires is usually between 18C (64F) and 9C (48F).

Several cities across Uruguay also recorded temperatures of 30C (86F) on Wednesday. “What we are experiencing is the combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon,” said Chile´s Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, a climatologist.