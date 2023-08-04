Pope tells youths to tackle climate crisis, poverty

LISBON: Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people to combine fighting to save the planet with tackling poverty during the second day of his visit to Portugal.

The 86-year-old Francis, who has made the protection of the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate, returned to the theme during an open-air address to students at Lisbon´s Catholic University.

“We must recognise the dramatic and urgent need to care for our common home,” he said, speaking in his native Spanish. “Yet this cannot be done without a real change of heart.

“We cannot be satisfied with mere palliative measures or timid and ambiguous compromises,” he added. Around 6,500 people, including Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and bishops, were gathered under a bright sun in a main square of the campus of the university to listen to the pope.

The crowd cheered and applauded when the leader of the world´s 1.3 billion Roman Catholics pontiff took to the stage.

“Keep in mind that we need an integral ecology, attentive to the sufferings both of the planet and the poor,” he told them.

“We need to align the tragedy of desertification with that of refugees, the issue of increased migration with that of a declining birth rate. “Instead of polarised approaches, we need a unified vision, a vision capable of embracing the whole.”