Burnt-out car transport ship limps into Dutch port

EEMSHAVEN, Netherlands: A burnt-out freighter carrying thousands of cars was towed into a Dutch port on Thursday, as an environmental disaster was averted more than a week after the ship caught fire off the coast.

Tugboats brought the Fremantle Highway to the northern port of Eemshaven, where dozens of spectators lined a sea wall to watch the scorched, blackened hulk move slowly into the harbour.

One sailor died jumping from the ship and 22 others were rescued after the vessel caught fire on July 25 while carrying 3,700 vehicles, including nearly 500 electric cars and many luxury autos.

“I can confirm the ship has arrived in Eemshaven,” Jente Wieldraaijer, a spokesperson for the regional safety authority, told AFP. Dutch Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers said the fire appeared to be out, adding that there was “no question of any outflow of liquids or other matter”.