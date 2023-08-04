Mexican bus carrying migrants crashes, killing 17

MEXICO CITY: At least 17 people were killed on Thursday when a bus carrying locals and migrants plummeted into a ravine in northeastern Mexico, a fire department official said.

Local media reported that citizens of India and Africa were among those killed. “So far there are 15 deaths, but we fear there will be more,” a fire department official said, on condition of anonymity.

The bus was travelling from Mexico City to northwestern Tijuana which borders San Diego, from where numerous migrants attempt to seek refuge in the United States. In February, migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Central America were involved in a bus crash between the southern state of Oaxaca and central Puebla, which left at least 17 dead. Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, usually due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue.