Germany arrests Syrian on war crimes charges

BERLIN: German police have arrested a Syrian national on crimes against humanity and war crimes including enslavement for allegedly taking part in a brutal crackdown on government opponents, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The federal prosecutor´s office said in a statement that the suspect, identified only as Ahmad H. in line with German legal practice, had been detained on July 26 in the northern city of Bremen. He was remanded in custody on Thursday.

He is accused of acting between 2012 and 2015 during Syria´s civil war as a local leader of pro-government “shabiha” militiamen in Damascus tasked with helping to crush dissent.

The militia operated checkpoints where “people were arrested arbitrarily so that they or their family members could be extorted for money, committed to forced labour or tortured”, prosecutors said.