Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

DUBAI: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Tehran in the near future, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Thursday.

In April, Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016 amid a realignment of relations between Gulf states and Iran.

The UAE, which has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 after attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites.

The UAE and other Persian Gulf countries cut ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission in Iran to protest Riyadh’s execution of a prominent cleric. But with Middle East political alignments shifting, Emirati talk of strengthening ties with Iran has come alongside a recent rapprochement between regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran.