Cleanup begins in Beijing’s flood-hit suburbs

MENTOUGOU, China: On the banks of the Yongding River west of Beijing on Thursday, Chen Xiaoyuan stared at the remains of a bridge that once led to his village.

Cleanup has begun after the region´s worst rainfall in years battered northern China, killing at least twenty people, destroying infrastructure and deluging swathes of Beijing and its surrounding areas.

In the village of Chenjiazhuang west of Beijing, the deluge ripped up trees and sent debris crashing into a bridge Monday, causing it to collapse, Chen said.

“Everyone in our village used to use this bridge each day,” Chen, 50, told AFP. “I´ve never seen anything like this here, even in 2012,” he said, referencing heavy rains over 10 years ago that left 79 people dead.