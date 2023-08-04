Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges that he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in what US prosecutors call an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the pillars of American democracy.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, entered his plea in a Washington courtroom half a mile from the US Capitol, the building his supporters stormed on Jan 6, 2021, to try to stop Congress from certifying his defeat.

The plea - the third for Trump in four months - kicks off months of pretrial legal wrangling that will unfold against the backdrop of the presidential campaign, in which Trump is seeking a rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump and his allies of promoting false claims the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Biden.

Smith was seated in the front row as Trump, wearing a blue suit and red tie, entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. Trump sat with his hands folded while awaiting the judge’s entry.

Trump, 77, faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, to deprive citizens of their right to have their votes counted and to obstruct an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Trump has portrayed the indictment, as well as the other criminal cases against him, as a “witch hunt” intended to derail his White House campaign. In a series of social media posts since Tuesday, he has accused the Biden administration of targeting him for political gain.

He previously pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office and New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump may soon face more charges in Georgia, where a state prosecutor is investigating his attempts to overturn the election there. The Atlanta-area prosecutor, Fani Willis, has said she will file indictments by mid-August. Police and sniffer dogs gathered outside the court, where small groups of demonstrators holding placards milled about along with some curious tourists.

“Jail Trump Forever,” read one sign held by a protestor. “Trump 24,” read another held by a supporter. “We wanted to see it,” said Dave Werner, 52, of Houston, Texas, who was visiting the capital with his son Liam, 12. “It´s a little bit being part of history.”