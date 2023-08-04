WI post 149-6 in 1st T20 against India

TAROUBA: Captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 as the West Indies made 149-6 after winning the toss and batting in the first T20 against India on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Powell hit three fours and three sixes in his 32-ball knock after Nicholas Pooran fell for 41, but the West Indies were restricted to only 21 off the final three overs.

Chahal trapped Kyle Mayers leg-before for one and removed fellow opener Brandon King (28). the same way two balls later. Johnson Charles added just three before slicing a catch to India debutant Tilak Varma.