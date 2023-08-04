WI post 149-6 in 1st T20 against India

TAROUBA: Captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 as the West Indies made 149-6 after winning the toss and batting in the first T20 against India on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium.
Powell hit three fours and three sixes in his 32-ball knock after Nicholas Pooran fell for 41, but the West Indies were restricted to only 21 off the final three overs.
Chahal trapped Kyle Mayers leg-before for one and removed fellow opener Brandon King (28). the same way two balls later. Johnson Charles added just three before slicing a catch to India debutant Tilak Varma.
KARACHI: Pakistan's campaign of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 started with a 3-1 loss against Malaysia...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari inaugurated three newly-upgraded...
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan’s historic feat of winning the world junior squash crown after a gap of 37 years has been duly...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif Thursday awarded Rs10 million to world junior squash champion Hamza Khan...
LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ijaz Butt passed away on Thursday morning at his residence. He was...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Iranian taekwondo coach and former two-time world champion Yousef Karami has said that Pakistani...