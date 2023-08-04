Reception hosted in honour of Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan’s historic feat of winning the world junior squash crown after a gap of 37 years has been duly recognized by Serena Hotels at a reception which was attended by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials, media and the players’ families.
In a ceremony hosted by Serena Hotels under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative partnering with the Pakistan Squash Federation, Hamza was presented with a trophy. The junior champion has accomplished so much while facing a lot of difficulties in his career at an extremely young age and has made the whole nation proud.
