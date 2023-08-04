PM awards Rs10m to Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif Thursday awarded Rs10 million to world junior squash champion Hamza Khan following confirmation of his age from the different quarters.

The prime minister praised the champion’s efforts and hard work he put in to bring the laurels for the country. “Hamza won the junior title following 37-year gap. The nation is proud of him. We hope and pray for his future success,” the prime minister said.

Shahbaz added that squash required stamina and endurance. “I also played the game in my youth. It is one of the toughest games and requires extraordinary skills.”

The premier hoped to see Hamza winning the senior title and becoming the world No 1 in days to come. Hamza thanked the prime minister for his support and encouragement. “I will make all possible efforts to earn a name for the country at the senior circuit.”

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari also praised Hamza’s efforts and hoped that he would continue working hard to bring more laurels for the country.

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Senior Vice President PSF Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad were also present on the occasion. Hamza’s age controversy was laid to rest when his father Niaz Khan (who also accompanied the youngster at the PM House) confirmed that he got married 20 years back.

“I have my Nikahnama (marriage certificate) with me that certifies that I got married 20 years back and had a daughter as my first child. Hamza is my second child. All this is mere a propaganda that has no base,” Niaz said.