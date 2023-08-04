Taekwondo coach stresses need for foreign training camps

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Iranian taekwondo coach and former two-time world champion Yousef Karami has said that Pakistani fighters have endurance but they need more experience and facilities if they are to leave an impact in the international circuit.

“No doubt they have endurance but they require experience and facilities,” he told 'The News' in an exclusive chat from Islamabad on Thursday.

Yousef, a 2004 Athens Olympics bronze medallist, has been in charge of the Pakistani lot for the last one year. He is working hard these days to prepare his charges for the Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

“The fighters need camps in Europe and they need to feature in more international events which will help them gain experience. They will improve when they fight with the world’s best lot. They don’t have sparring partners here in Pakistan and camps on foreign soil will transforming them into tough fighters,” the 40-year-old Yousef said.

“You know since featuring in the World Championship we haven't get more exposure while other major nations who are coming for the Asian Games have been consistently featuring in international events,” he said.

“Pakistani fighters also need basic facilities and top nutrition. The boys are training here at Islamabad for the Asian Games but there are no supplements. If they train for five hours they will need supplements to make recovery for their next training session but we don’t have those provisions,” said Yousef, also a two-time Asian Games gold medallist.

Pakistan has a cluster of fighters including Haroon Khan, Arbaz Khan and Hamza who have the capability to spring surprise in the Asian Games.

“These fighters are of equal quality but Haroon has an edge as he is experienced and knows the positioning well,” he said.

Asked what he is doing to build the mental strength of his charges, he said that 90 percent work is done on the mental strength.

“The 90 percent work is done on the mental strength of the athletes and ten percent is physical activity. I am making every effort off the field to keep them motivated and improve their mental strength. It’s very important for them as Pakistan does not have world champions and you have to work extremely hard,” Yousef said.

"We chose Korea because it's always difficult to get Schengen visa," Yousef was quick to add. Asked if he is given Pakistan’s lot for longer period with all kind of facilities and camps in Europe how much it would help the country, Yousef said he cannot promise that Pakistan would win Olympics medal but certainly the nation’s performance graph would go up in two years.

“If Pakistan now is at par with the South Asian nations then after two years I believe that it will get improved and will be able to get to the level of nations like Kazakhstan and Thailand,” he said.

Yousef said that ranking also counts a lot in international events. “If you have good rankings you will get good draws and this is a big issue of Pakistan whose fighters have no rankings. If you feature in international events consistently your ranking will get improved and it will give you confidence,” he said.

Pakistan has never won a medal in the Asian Games in taekwondo. As Pakistani top fighters will also feature in the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers next year, Yousef is hopeful about the qualification. “Yes I hope so for Paris 2024,” he said.