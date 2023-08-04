Governor Balochistan Canoeing Championship on 14th

KARACHI: The Governor Balochistan Canoeing Championship will be organised on 14th August (Independence Day).
This was decided in a meeting of Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar with Secretary Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation Hayatulla Khan Durrani on Thursday in Quetta. “The governor asked the federation to organise this championship to celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm,” said Hayatullah Khan while talking to ‘The News’.
He added that the championship will be organised in collaboration with Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy at Hanna Lake, Quetta, and the Governor Balochistan will inaugurate the Independence-Day Canoe Kayak Championship. Pakistan’s 13-time national canoeing champion M Abubakar Durrani and Patron Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present in the meeting.
KARACHI: Pakistan's campaign of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 started with a 3-1 loss against Malaysia...
TAROUBA: Captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 as the West Indies made 149-6 after winning the toss and batting in...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari inaugurated three newly-upgraded...
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan’s historic feat of winning the world junior squash crown after a gap of 37 years has been duly...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif Thursday awarded Rs10 million to world junior squash champion Hamza Khan...
LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ijaz Butt passed away on Thursday morning at his residence. He was...