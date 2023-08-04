Governor Balochistan Canoeing Championship on 14th

KARACHI: The Governor Balochistan Canoeing Championship will be organised on 14th August (Independence Day).

This was decided in a meeting of Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar with Secretary Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation Hayatulla Khan Durrani on Thursday in Quetta. “The governor asked the federation to organise this championship to celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm,” said Hayatullah Khan while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the championship will be organised in collaboration with Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy at Hanna Lake, Quetta, and the Governor Balochistan will inaugurate the Independence-Day Canoe Kayak Championship. Pakistan’s 13-time national canoeing champion M Abubakar Durrani and Patron Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present in the meeting.