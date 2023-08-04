Detention orders of 42 more MQM-London men set aside

The Sindh High Court on Thursday set aside the preventive detention of 42 more activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), saying that the home secretary has no lawful authority to issue detention orders.

The court had earlier struck down the preventive detention orders of 28 activists of the MQM-L and the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) under the MPO, and declared their detention unlawful.

Ausaf Khan, Farah Begum and others said in their petitions that the provincial government had detained Sajjad Khan, Ali Ahmed Ashrafi, Asif, Arbaz, Imran, Mohammad Talha and 36 others activists of the MQM-L under the MPO for 30 days without any due process of the law.

They said the detention orders were issued after the blocking of a road by the MQM-L activists during a political rally. They also said that the impugned detention notifications under the MPO could only be invoked when the competent authority had sufficient evidence that there were threats to public peace and tranquillity.

They added that in the instant case no such material was available to justify the impugned action, as even the mere involvement of a petitioner in a criminal case could not form the basis for their preventive detention.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry said that the grounds for detention matters were identical, with the provincial police chief saying that each detainee was instigating and provoking the public to block roads and highways, and hold sit-ins that might disturb peace and tranquillity, and could create a serious law and order situation, and such an act on his part would be highly prejudicial to public safety and the MPO.

The bench said that it was not the case of the provincial government that the grounds of detention were set out separately in any other document.

The court said it had already passed judgment in other identical cases that neither did the provincial cabinet nor did the provincial law officer seem to be aware that Section 26 of the MPO that had previously enabled delegation of powers, and that too only to the district magistrate, had been omitted for Sindh, along with Sub-section (2) of Section 3, vide Sindh Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2001, published in the gazette on November 28, 2001.

The high court said that the ordinance was a protected piece of legislation under Article 270AA of the constitution until repealed. The SHC said the provincial cabinet could not have invoked Section 26 of the MPO on April 27, 2020, to delegate powers to the home secretary for issuing a detention order of a citizen.

The bench said the home secretary had no lawful authority to issue detention orders under Section 3(1) of the MPO, and declared that the impugned detention orders were issued without lawful authority.

The high court then set aside the detention orders, and ordered the release of the detained persons if they were not required in other cases.