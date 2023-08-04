PA unanimously passes bill against profiteers, hoarders

The newly appointed leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Rana Ansar, has assured her fellow lawmakers that she will do her best to plead the case of the people of the province at every relevant forum.

Speaking on the floor of the House at the outset of the PA’s proceedings on Thursday, Rana, who is affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, expressed gratitude to her fellow MPAs, who welcomed her appointment as the new opposition leader.

She especially thanked the legislators on the opposition benches in the House, including the renegade assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who supported the application for her appointment as the new opposition leader.

She also expressed gratitude to Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori for extending support to her after she assumed the coveted position in the PA. She particularly noted that one of the lawmakers on the opposition benches is affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

She recalled that she only used to give tuition to students and had seen the PA building only from the outside. She then said that an empowered woman is capable of achieving many things.

PA proceedings

GDA legislator Arif Mustafa Jatoi demanded that the provincial government announce the procurement price of sugar cane for the new crop season to help out the concerned growers in the province.

Sindh minister Ismail Rahoo assured the House that the provincial government will announce the procurement price as early as possible after consulting all the stakeholders in accordance with the prescribed procedure. He said that the new season of sugar cane crushing can begin in the province on November 1.

Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essrani, while answering a call-attention notice, told the PA that the project to develop the temple at Sadh Belo in Sukkur cannot be implemented due to litigation, saying that the court has issued a stay order.

The House also unanimously passed the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill 2023 to empower the provincial government to arrest and punish retailers and traders involved in profiteering and hoarding essential products. The amendment bill covers 38 edible items whose hoarding will be disallowed in the province.