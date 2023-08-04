First private school students’ census shows enrolment at 3.94m

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that identifying issues and formulating policies require a data mechanism. Unfortunately, he pointed out, due to the absence of an effective data system we face many difficulties in understanding problems and finding their solutions.

“Building accurate policies based on correct data can be helpful,” said Shah during the unveiling ceremony of the student census report of private schools that was held at the Karachi Arts Council on Thursday.

The minister said that this is the first student census on private schools’ enrolment conducted by the education department. He stressed the importance of complete and accurate data, saying that until they have accurate data they will keep making assumptions and facing wrong perceptions.

“With the publication of this report we now have data to estimate the number of children out of schools in Sindh,” he said, adding that the government will plan for their re-enrolment. He also highlighted that due to the lack of a data mechanism many government projects get delayed.

He acknowledged that criticism will arise due to complete data, but they will accept it and try to improve. He also mentioned that the student census led to the suspension of school registrations, which will now resume.

He pointed out that unregistered private schools will also be given a chance to register, but no unregistered school will be allowed to operate in the province.

Shah unveiled the student census report that involved visits to 12,809 private schools, out of which 11,736 were functional and 1,073 non-functional. Sindh has 10,264 registered schools, while 860 have applied for registration. The province also has 31 madrasas.

According to the survey, 1,247 primary, 553 middle, 2,784 elementary, 6,546 secondary and 606 higher secondary / A-level private schools are operating in Sindh, with the current enrolment of 3,941,938 — 1,804,333 female students and 2,137,605 male students. The survey also revealed that 166,788 of the students are from minority communities. These private schools employ 298,938 staff members, with 225,158 teaching staff and 73,780 non-teaching employees, and of the teaching staff 171,423 are women and 53,735 men.

School Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari on the occasion emphasised the significance of data science in today’s world, given that digital currency is the most valuable currency globally. He also stressed the need to work more on data mechanisms to move forward with the times.

The student census data for private schools will also be published on the education department’s website. Copies of the student census report were distributed among the participants at the end of the event.

Also present at the ceremony were Special Secretary Ghulam Ali Barhamani, RSU Chief Programme Manager Dr Junaid Samoon, Private Institutions Registration Director Rafia Mallah, representatives of private school associations, education experts and teachers among others.