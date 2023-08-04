‘Abusive’ father held after toddler girl’s death

An 18-month-old girl lost her life in Korangi’s Muhammadi Colony in the early hours of Thursday due to the repeated violence inflicted upon her by her own father. Zaman Town police said the toddler’s father Chand Mian has been arrested.

According to the initial investigation, the man is allegedly a drug addict who repeatedly subjected his daughter Fiza to torture. He reportedly burned the girl to exploit her for begging purposes.

On the night of July 26 and the following night, the man took Fiza to an undisclosed location and burnt her, then brought her back home and handed her over to her mother.

The mother was left begging on the streets with her severely injured child, desperately seeking help for the little girl. Despite the mother’s efforts to bandage the burns, Fiza remained in pain.

After the child succumbed to her injuries, her grandmother took the body to the police station, prompting the authorities to take action. Police launched an investigation and took the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Woman found dead

The body of a woman was found hanging inside a residential apartment in DHA Phase-VIII on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Roshni, daughter of Anwar Umar.