MQM-P, GDA to jointly propose names for caretaker CM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the two main active opposition political parties in the Sindh Assembly, have announced the formation of a four-member committee to jointly propose names for the caretaker chief minister to be appointed in the province later this month.

The announcement to this effect was made on Thursday by leaders of both the parties while speaking at a joint press conference after holding talks with each other at the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional House in Clifton.

The committee formed for proposing the names for the provincial caretaker setup comprises Dr Safdar Abbasi and Sardar Abdul Rahim from the GDA, and Jawed Hanif and Arshad Vohra from the MQM-P.

The committee would hold its first meeting today (Friday) at the MQM-P’s headquarters. Leaders of the MQM-P and DGA expressed their resolve to propose names of uncontroversial persons having good reputations for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

They said that such caretaker setup should be installed in the province that had the capability of ensuring the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in the most neutral and transparent manner.