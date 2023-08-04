Arrested SHO sent on two-day police remand in fake encounter case

After the arrest of the Al-Falah SHO for injuring two teenage brothers in a fake encounter, a judicial magistrate on Thursday sent him on a two-day police remand for interrogation.

The FIR No 261/23 was registered at the Al-Falah police station under the sections 324/34 and 109 on the complaint of a man, Pervaiz Ahmed, against Al-Falah SHO Sub-inspector Hidayatullah and three constables, Saqib Mehmood, Junaid Ali and Owais Ahmed.

Police said the case was registered under the provisions of attempted murder as the complainant stated in the FIR that his cousins Noor Muhammad and Fahim were shot in their legs on the orders of the SHO in a fake encounter.

The complainant said his teenage cousins had come from Balochistan to Karachi and had been staying with him. He added that on July 27, they left home at 9:30pm to eat burgers and at 1am in the night, he got a call that they had been injured and admitted to a hospital.

Pervaiz stated that when he reached the hospital, both of his cousins told him that the police had shot and injured them. “These three constables at the behest of the SHO shot and injured my cousins with the intention to kill them and later registered a fake case of police encounter against them,” the complainant claimed in the FIR.

He appealed to the police high ups to deal with the suspects according to the law. Earlier, the cops had claimed that they signalled two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop but instead of stopping, they opened fire on them, which prompted the police to return fire, as a result of which both of the suspects were injured.

The police had also claimed that they found arms on the injured persons. However, the family of the injured teenage brothers, 16-year-old Noor Muhammad and 14-year-old Faheem, claimed that they were young students who got an A grade in the matriculation and were not involved in any crime.

According to the family, no encounter had taken place between the police and the teenagers and the cops first caught them and then took them to a nearby graveyard where they were shot in their legs and arms were foisted on them.

Following the family’s claims, police high-ups took notice of the case and the Landhi SP was tasked with ascertaining the facts, after which the SHO was arrested. The other three cops nominated in the FIR are yet to be arrested.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the SHO before a judicial magistrate (East) on Thursday and requested for grant of his two-week physical remand for interrogation. The IO stated that the suspect was required to be interrogated about the incident as well as his absconding subordinates.

Opposing the plea for police remand, defence counsel Liaquat Gabol argued that his client was on Moharram duty when the encounter took place, claiming that he was being framed in the case.

However, the magistrate handed over the cop to the investigation officer on a two-day physical remand with a direction to produce him on the next date along with a progress report.