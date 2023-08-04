Murad to decide approval or rejection of census only after he has final results

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that so far he has not received any notification from Islamabad about convening of a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and it is too early for him to say whether he will reject or accept the census results in the CCI.

The CM made these remarks on Thursday while talking to media persons after attending a programme to launch the Sindh Water Policy at a local hotel.

The CM said that he had only come to know through the media that a meeting of the CCI was being convened whereas he had not personally received any official notice to this effect.

Shah recalled that he had earlier expressed severe reservations about the latest digital census during its execution stage and those objections were later allayed by the government to a large extent.

He said that owing to the efforts of his government, there had been greater transparency in the conduct of the latest digital census compared to the previous census drives in the country.

Owing to the greater transparency observed in the digital census, people readily came to know about the population numbers whereas this was not the case in the earlier censuses, the CM said.

He added that he did not have the final results of the digital census and once the same were shared, he would consult with his party to make a decision whether to accept them or otherwise in the CCI meeting.

To a question, he said that general elections should be held after a gap of maximum of 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies as clearly written in the constitution and there should not be any further delay in holding the polls.

Answering another question, the CM told media persons that he had not started consultations with his colleagues in the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party for proposing names for the caretaker chief minister to be appointed in the province later this month.

He informed journalists that the present house of the Sindh Assembly would be dissolved either on August 11 or 12 after the completion of its five-year term.

He said he and the leader of the opposition would hold consultations soon as per the Constitution for finalising the name of the caretaker CM.