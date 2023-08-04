 
Friday August 04, 2023
Newspost

Unbearable

August 04, 2023

The government has announced yet another increase in fuel prices. This is a cruel act. Where is the impact of the Russian crude oil, which the junior minister for petroleum said would lower petrol prices?

It is becoming impossible for the middle classes and the low-income group to survive. Is this the price of saving the country from default?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad