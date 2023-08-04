Unbearable

The government has announced yet another increase in fuel prices. This is a cruel act. Where is the impact of the Russian crude oil, which the junior minister for petroleum said would lower petrol prices?
It is becoming impossible for the middle classes and the low-income group to survive. Is this the price of saving the country from default?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
