Stabilization

Over the years, Pakistan has experienced frequent changes in government, coalition collapses, and political tensions that have hampered the country’s progress and hindered effective governance. This instability not only creates a sense of uncertainty among the citizens but also negatively impacts the economy, development, and overall social harmony. To tackle this issue, it is essential for all political stakeholders to prioritize national interest over personal gain and engage in constructive dialogue to find common ground. Transparent and accountable governance is crucial to restoring public trust in the political system and promoting lasting stability.

There is also a pressing need to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure the independence of judiciary and media. The role of civil society and the media cannot be overlooked in fostering a healthy political environment. They play a crucial role in holding the government accountable and informing the public about political developments and policies.

Muzamil Hussain

Karachi