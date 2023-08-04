Stabilization

Over the years, Pakistan has experienced frequent changes in government, coalition collapses, and political tensions that have hampered the country’s progress and hindered effective governance. This instability not only creates a sense of uncertainty among the citizens but also negatively impacts the economy, development, and overall social harmony. To tackle this issue, it is essential for all political stakeholders to prioritize national interest over personal gain and engage in constructive dialogue to find common ground. Transparent and accountable governance is crucial to restoring public trust in the political system and promoting lasting stability.
There is also a pressing need to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure the independence of judiciary and media. The role of civil society and the media cannot be overlooked in fostering a healthy political environment. They play a crucial role in holding the government accountable and informing the public about political developments and policies.
Muzamil Hussain
Karachi
The government has announced yet another increase in fuel prices. This is a cruel act. Where is the impact of the...
CPEC is expected to improve the lives of people in both Pakistan and China. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in...
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced an increase in terrorist attacks this year and the Bajaur attack furthers the trend. In...
Students are the architects of our nation’s future and incidents like the one that took place at Islamia University...
General elections are due to be held in Pakistan in a few months. The political parties are preparing manifestos and...
Over 54 citizens have been martyred and more than 200 injured in yet another terrorist attack. This time, the target...