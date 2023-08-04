Student helpline

Students are the architects of our nation’s future and incidents like the one that took place at Islamia University Bahawalpur, where the institute’s staff were caught with drugs and inappropriate images of students, do not bode well for their development.

I recommend establishing a government-run 24/7 helpline for university students where they can voice their concerns and report incidents of harassment and criminal activity on campus. This is particularly important in cases where the university administration is itself involved in the crime or harassment.

Khadija Rizvi

Lahore