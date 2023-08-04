Time to go

General elections are due to be held in Pakistan in a few months. The political parties are preparing manifestos and choosing their candidates for the coming elections. I want to advise the senior politicians to consider retiring from politics and to hand over the reins to the younger members of their respective parties.

They should learn from the former prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden, who retired once she felt that she could not go on any longer rather than remaining PM and doing a bad job.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi