Time to go

General elections are due to be held in Pakistan in a few months. The political parties are preparing manifestos and choosing their candidates for the coming elections. I want to advise the senior politicians to consider retiring from politics and to hand over the reins to the younger members of their respective parties.
They should learn from the former prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden, who retired once she felt that she could not go on any longer rather than remaining PM and doing a bad job.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
The government has announced yet another increase in fuel prices. This is a cruel act. Where is the impact of the...
CPEC is expected to improve the lives of people in both Pakistan and China. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in...
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced an increase in terrorist attacks this year and the Bajaur attack furthers the trend. In...
Over the years, Pakistan has experienced frequent changes in government, coalition collapses, and political tensions...
Students are the architects of our nation’s future and incidents like the one that took place at Islamia University...
Over 54 citizens have been martyred and more than 200 injured in yet another terrorist attack. This time, the target...