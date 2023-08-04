More hikes

An increase in the petrol rate is not a new phenomenon. The IMF has been pressing us to end our fuel and energy subsidies and assuring its continued assistance will require that we comply with its demands. The incumbent government knew that getting an IMF loan would exacerbate inflation. However, given the dire state of the economy, it had, arguably, no alternative options. It must be emphasized that getting an IMF loan is no long-term solution to our economic problems. In order for a lasting economic turnaround, we must expand the public sector, impose taxes on the elite and encourage investment in Pakistan.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand