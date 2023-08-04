No safe harbour

A law-enforcement raid in the coastal city of Tobruk, Libya has once again highlighted a stark reality of today’s Pakistan – its nationals are desperate to settle in developed economies and usually set out on a life-threatening journey to turn their dreams into reality. The raid may just have saved the lives of these people, leading to the recovery of around 385 Pakistani migrants from a smuggler’s warehouse. A migrants’ rights group which helped save the trapped migrants has shared that 11 of these rescued are children and most migrants who had their first meal in three days after the rescue are also suffering from different diseases including scabies. All of this is believable given these stories match those told by countless Pakistanis who have taken the dangerous path of illegal migration to reach a developed country. Ever since the Greece boat tragedy that occurred in June this year, Pakistani authorities have taken several steps to catch the people involved in illegal migration.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International delegations visited Greece from July 4 to 13 as part of the ongoing research into the circumstances of the capsized boat and steps towards accountability. They also interviewed the survivors who described how the passengers were left to die, emphasizing that the tragedy was avoidable.

The conditions in which these intending migrants are kept are inhumane. And the only motivator that keeps these people sane is their dreams of a better life in developed countries that have something to offer for all kinds of workers. But this dream is shattered by a world that sees these migrants as a burden and would rather see them drown than launch a timely rescue and search operation. Although there has been no official statement from the Pakistan and Libya governments, the migrants will hopefully be deported to Pakistan. But this rescue does not end people’s suffering. While they will finally reunite with their families, they will once again face the same social or economic conditions that initially forced them to take a dangerous step. Unbridled inflation, rupee depreciation, lack of job opportunities, weak infrastructure and an uncertain political situation have led most people to try to leave Pakistan in whatever way they can.

This is the third incident this year involving desperate Pakistanis. In February, a Pakistani female football player was among the 62 people who died in a shipwreck off the coast of Italy. In June, 200 Pakistanis became victims of the Greece boat tragedy. And now, over 380 Pakistanis have been freed from a warehouse. We are slowly turning into a country where people are in constant survival mode. As the nation suffocates under the burden of living in an unmanaged economy, political leaders are comfortably numb in their bubbles, focusing more on draconian legislation than people’s welfare. Once things settle and leaders finally get a chance to pay attention to the plight of the people they are supposed to be representing, they should try answering one question: how did Pakistan become a country whose people prefer to die at sea just to get away from here?