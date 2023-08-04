Research needed for SME growth

LAHORE: A Harvard professor and international expert on finance and development on Thursday urged Pakistan to conduct high quality research and offer incentives to boost the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Prof. Asim Ijaz Khawaja, director of the Center for International Development at Harvard Kennedy School, made the suggestions during an interactive session with SME experts at the head office of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). He said Pakistan's diaspora was keen to help the country overcome its economic problems and offered to bring overseas students to Pakistan as internees to conduct research studies for SMEDA.

Khawaja also criticised the banking industry for not extending enough financial support to SMEs and called for a support mechanism comprising credit rating and credit guarantee agencies to make SMEs more bankable.