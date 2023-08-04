Corrugated sector seeks support

LAHORE: All Pakistan Corrugated Manufacturers Association Chairman Zaki Ejaz has pleaded with the government to grant the status of an industry to the packaging and corrugated sector.

He was addressing the executive body meeting of the association at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday. He asked the government to patronise the corrugated sector which has been facing severe problems, including shortage of raw material, and hike in paper and utility prices.

Ejaz also demanded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to streamline refunds on exports of different corrugated products. “Utilities and raw materials should be provided to the industry at cheaper rates,” he added.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar in a separate statement urged the masses to play their vital role for tax net expansion and also urged the trade and industrial associations to educate their members about the benefits of becoming taxpayers by filing returns.