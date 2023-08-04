LCI’s full-year profits surge 120pc

KARACHI: Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI) on Thursday reported a 120 percent increase in its annual earnings, due to a gain on the sale of the investment.

In an unconsolidated statement of profit or loss to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs13.772 billion for the year that ended June 30, up from Rs6.248 billion during the same period last year.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs33 a share, which is in addition to the interim cash dividend of Rs10 already paid.

Earnings per share came in at Rs149.12, compared with earnings per share of Rs67.66 a year ago. The company said its net turnover for the year rose to Rs109.486 billion, compared with Rs86.972 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales also increased to Rs87.162 billion from Rs68.353 billion.

The company's financial results overview said that it entered into a share purchase agreement with Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd, for a divestment of approximately 26.5 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited.

During the year, the company was severely impacted by macroeconomic challenges, including demand contraction in the downstream markets, cost-push due to the impact of higher oil prices, exchange losses due to devaluation of the Pak Rupee against the US Dollar, business-specific import restriction and tax regime changes.

Additionally, monetary tightening measures by the government, including a significant increase in interest rate, also continued to impact its business and profitability.