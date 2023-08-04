Gold sheds Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,800/tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs220,200/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2,401 to stand at Rs188,786. Gold rates decreased by $15 to close at $1,936/ounce in the international market.
Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to end at Rs2,750/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also dropped by Rs48.86 to close at Rs2,357.68.
LAHORE: A Harvard professor and international expert on finance and development on Thursday urged Pakistan to conduct...
LAHORE: All Pakistan Corrugated Manufacturers Association Chairman Zaki Ejaz has pleaded with the government to grant...
KARACHI: Lucky Core Industries Limited on Thursday reported a 120 percent increase in its annual earnings, due to a...
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday it is extending a voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per...
LAHORE: Out of 240 million people living in Pakistan, around 118 million are women. The country’s low ranking of 142...
KARACHI: Sindh energy officials and civil society leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities of the Thar coal...