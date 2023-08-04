Gold sheds Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,800/tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs220,200/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2,401 to stand at Rs188,786. Gold rates decreased by $15 to close at $1,936/ounce in the international market.

Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to end at Rs2,750/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also dropped by Rs48.86 to close at Rs2,357.68.