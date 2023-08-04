Women empowerment

LAHORE: Out of 240 million people living in Pakistan, around 118 million are women. The country’s low ranking of 142 out of 146 countries in the gender gap index by the World Economic Forum has had significant implications on the economy and society.

The gender gap hinders economic growth and development. When a substantial portion of the population (in this case, women) is excluded from the economic mainstream, it means that a significant part of the country’s talent and workforce is not being fully utilised. This leads to lower productivity and reduced economic output. The country operates at a disadvantage against countries where the gender gap is narrower.

Gender-based economic disparities play an important role in income inequality, where women tend to earn less than men for similar work. This income gap has perpetuated a cycle of poverty, and limits the economic empowerment of women.

Moreover, leaving women behind weakens the human capital of Pakistan as women represent 49 percent of the human capital of the country.

By not fully leveraging their skills and potential, the nation is missing out on the opportunity to tap into a diverse talent pool and contribute to innovation and development.

Gender equality is closely linked to various social development indicators such as healthcare, education, and overall well-being. When women are excluded from economic opportunities, it can have adverse effects on their access to education and healthcare, as well as on the health and education of their children.

Economic exclusion has also translated into lower political representation for women. When women are underrepresented in decision-making positions, their needs and concerns may not be adequately addressed in policies and laws.

Women seats in national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan are filled on the basis of seats of political parties that win in general elections, and 99 percent of the elected representatives are men.

The gender gap issue could be addressed by ensuring that women have equal access to quality education and skill development opportunities.

This will enable them to acquire the necessary skills for meaningful participation in the workforce. Implementing and enforcing equal pay for equal work policies can also bridge the gender pay gap.

Additionally, promoting family-friendly workplace policies, such as flexible working hours and parental leave, can help women balance work and family responsibilities.

Women are generally denied access to formal financial services. The informal financial services charge exploitative mark up.

Improving access to financial services for women, such as banking and credit facilities, can enhance their economic independence and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Supporting women’s leadership development and empowerment initiatives can help increase their representation in decision-making roles and bridge the gender gap in various sectors. Most of the initiative in this regard are limited to lip service.

Another challenge is to change the deep-rooted gender norms and stereotypes to create a more inclusive society that values and promotes gender equality. Also, women entrepreneurs need support of both the state and private sector for access to funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities that can foster economic growth and innovation.

Government should remove the legal impediments women face in the society. Laws should be enacted and enforced that protect women’s rights and promote gender equality in all spheres of life.

Addressing the gender gap requires a multi-faceted and coordinated effort involving government, businesses, civil society, and individuals.

By working together to create an environment that promotes gender equality, countries can unlock the full potential of their women workforce and foster a more inclusive and prosperous society.