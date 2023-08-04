Sugar sector posts record profits on higher prices

KARACHI: Pakistan's sugar sector posted record profits in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022-23, as higher domestic and international prices boosted revenues, a brokerage report said on Tuesday.

The sector's earnings rose 23 percent year-on-year to Rs14 billion in the period from October 2022 to June 2023, data compiled by brokerage house Topline Securities showed.

The increase was driven by a 25 percent jump in net sales to Rs235 billion, as the sector exported 216,000 tonnes of sugar and sold more at home at higher prices.

The average domestic price of sugar rose 40 percent, from Rs88/kg in October 2022 to Rs123/kg in June 2023. It has since climbed to Rs140, amid tight local supplies after the opening up of exports.

The international price of sugar also surged 31 percent year-on-year to $22.89 per pound in June, and has since reached $24.37, as adverse weather conditions in major producing countries such as Brazil and Thailand reduced output.

The sugar sector also benefited from improved performance of ethanol, a by-product of sugar, which saw higher selling prices in the global market and a weaker rupee against the dollar.

The average gross margin of the sector improved slightly to 16.4 percent in the nine-month period, compared with 15.9 percent a year ago, reflecting better retention prices.

The brokerage report said selling and distribution expenses jumped by 46 percent year-on-year, "which is inline with increase in volumetric sales along with inflationary environment".

However, the sector's earnings growth was capped by higher finance costs, which soared 82 percent year-on-year to Rs16.5 billion, due to higher interest rates and borrowing for working capital.

The sector's exports were allowed by the federal government in January, subject to the condition that proceeds in dollars would be recovered from sugar exporters within 60 days from when the letters of credit (LCs) are opened.

The decision was aimed at reducing the surplus stock of sugar and providing liquidity to the sector, which owes billions of rupees to sugarcane growers. "As a result of this decision, sector exported 172,000 tonnes in 2QFY23 and 44,000 tonnes in 3QFY23 taking total export to 216,000 tonnes."