Stocks retreat from six-year high on profit-taking

Pakistan's benchmark equity index fell from the highest level in more than six years as investors locked in gains amid a rally driven by improving economic indicators, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 153.37 points, or 0.31%, to close at 48,611.18 points against 48,764.55 points recorded in the previous session. The highest index of the day was 49,404.50 points, while the lowest level of the day was 48,541.35 points.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said stocks crossed the 49,000-point level during trading. "The level was last seen in June 2017, almost 73 months ago," he said.

He said the index touched the level just after the opening bell rang. "However, investors opted to take some profit ahead of the 50,000-point level, a major psychological level. As a result, the PSX closed the day down 0.31%, a negative close after 10 consecutive positive sessions in which the index gained over 8.3%," Najib said.

During the trading hours, auto, bank, power, and cement sector stocks gained further momentum. MTL, HBL, HUBC, BAFL, and LUCK added 214 points cumulatively. On the contrary, UBL, MEBL, and TRG lost 180 points collectively as they saw some profit-taking.

Another highlight of the day was the rupee appreciation. The local currency appreciated by 0.76% against the dollar, after three sessions of continuous devaluation, reflecting some easing off in demand in interbank trading.

The KSE-30 index also shed 98.39 points, or 0.56%, to close at 17,381.20 points. Traded shares decreased by 30 million shares to 526.039 million shares from 556.141 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs19.032 billion from Rs19.989 billion. Market capitalization narrowed to Rs7.290 trillion from Rs7.339 trillion. Out of 367 companies active in the session, 129 closed in green, 216 in red, and 22 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the stocks hit the weekly liquidity draw level at 49,000, followed by a welcome dip in the market.

“A decline below the 48,000 level would indicate a potential test of support around 46,000 to 47,000, which might be set up,” the brokerage said in a post-market note.

The brokerage advised investors to identify their buying targets and strategies in advance to avoid emotional decision-making during market fluctuations.

“After experiencing a strong run-up, sharp corrections are inevitable in the market. It is essential to remember that nothing can continuously go up every day, and periodic corrections are a natural part of market dynamics.”

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs201.03 to Rs8,999 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, which increased by Rs50 to Rs800 per share. A significant decline was noted in Allawasaya Tex, which fell by Rs144 to Rs1,880 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs80 to Rs7,070 per share.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 33.210 million shares which closed lower by 8 paise to Rs3.67 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 25.427 million shares, which closed lower by one paise to Rs2.35 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., WorldCall Telecom, Hum Network, Pak Refinery, TPL Properties, The Searle Co., Hascol Petrol, and Unity Foods Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 152.016 million shares from 126.808 million shares.