Rupee breaks 3-day losing streak in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from the previous three sessions’ losses to close higher on Thursday thanks to better supply amid remittance inflows and a decline in demand for dollars for import payments, analysts and traders sad.

In the interbank market, the local unit rose by 2.18 rupees or 0.76 percent against the dollar. The rupee ended at 287.20 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 289.38.

The rupee stayed flat at 292.50 versus the dollar in the open market. “Dollar parity is moving with demand and supply. Today supply was better due to being Thursday (better remittances from GCC) and lesser payments lowered demand for dollars,” said Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

Dollar buying was there because some payments were due. Traders said that when payments were completed, the rupee rebounded and stabilised between 86 and 89 to the dollar.

The rise in domestic stocks and upbeat economic outlook contributed to the rupee’s appreciation against the dollar. Investor sentiment has increased as a result of the country’s prospects for its balance of payments improving following the latest $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail on Twitter said, “Another milestone has been achieved. Pakistan benchmark stock market index crosses 49,000 points.”

Chase Securities in a note said, “During the first half of CY23, Pakistan faced numerous challenges, with delays in the IMF programme, depleting reserves, default fears, import restrictions, and a volatile political situation dominating the news.”

However, since the start of July 2023, there has been a significant turnaround, especially in the capital markets, where consecutive triggers have been announced, keeping the market sentiment positive, it added.