Cotton picking off to strong start, output jumps 30 percent

LAHORE: Cotton output is expected to be healthy in the current crop season, as the first month of picking yielded nearly 30 percent of last year's total output, data from the industry body showed on Thursday.

As per Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association’s second issuance of data, Pakistan produced 1.42 million bales in the first month of picking alone against last year’s total output of 4.91 million bales, showing 29.08 percent of previous year’s final yield.

Sindh in the first month of picking this year, ending August 1, 2023, produced 1.04 million bales against last year’s total provincial production of 1.87 million bales, recording 55.35 percent of previous year’s final output.

Sanghar District produced 0.72 million bales in the first month of picking against 813,526 bales output of the silver fibre last year. Hence, Sanghar District has already produced 88.64 percent of its last year’s final production, driving cotton recovery after last year’s historic plunge,

Other refreshing signs of good overall output in the ongoing year has been the restoration of cotton plantation in non-core districts of Punjab. Vehari, which is infamously known for the emergence of cotton leaf curl virus, has risen as one of the leading producer of cotton in the non-traditional belt.

The non-core districts of Punjab including Vehari (70,000 bales), Sahiwal (45,000 bales), Toba Tek Singh (27,000 bales), Faisalabad 11,000 bales) and Jhang (7,000 bales) also showed miraculous recovery as output of around 0.16 million bales has been registered so far in first month of harvesting. This volume represents approximately 40 percent.

Cotton arrival in Punjab pegged at 0.38 million bales till August 1, as compared to 0.19 million bales reported on July 15, 2023, showing an increase of 95.4 percent.

On overall basis, cotton arrival witnessed a significant increase of 66.5 percent on August 1 compared to July 15, showed the latest fortnightly data. Total cotton arrival in Pakistan rose to 1.42 million bales as of August 1 compared to 0.85 million bales recorded on July 15, 2023, recoding an increase of 0.57 million bales.

Keeping in view this year’s early crop, a year-on-year comparison was not available as data was not collected on August 1, last year. Last year’s cotton crop was badly hit by the flash floods, especially in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Consequently, previous year’s cotton production stood at merely 4.9 million bales.

Significant improvement in cotton arrivals so far is being seen as a welcome step for the textile industry, which massively depends on of domestic production in the form of raw material. According to official estimates, Pakistan may produce 12.7 million bales this season.

However, experts cautioned that the month of August and September are very important as the cotton crop is going through a critical stage. “Any carelessness at this stage can lead to reduced yield, so inspect your crop on a daily basis and do pest scouting twice a week,” said an official. “If a pest exceeds the economic injury limit, spray pesticides immediately with the advice of agronomists.”

If the cotton is handled well in August and September, the production will increase as well as the profit of the farmers to a reasonable level. However, the official asked to beware of the weather forecast during the recent monsoon season and irrigate the crop accordingly.

Cotton has many other uses besides its use as raw material by the textile industry. Cottonseed oil is used for cooking and in many industrial products. In a typical year, cottonseed oil accounts for about 70 percent of the domestically produced edible oil in Pakistan. Cottonseed cake is an important source of cattle feed for increasing milk production in the country.