It’s good army didn’t shoot at civilians on May 9: CJP

CJP Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial Thursday said the armed forces did the right thing by not shooting at Pakistani citizens during the May 9 incidents.



He was hearing identical petitions, challenging the government’s decision to conduct trials of civilians in military courts, as head of a six-member larger bench of the apex court. Other members of the bench were: Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik. “In fact, I would never want the army of this country to shoot at its citizens, as their obligation is to protect the frontiers of the country,” the chief justice remarked.

“Obviously, we want to protect the fundamental rights of citizens of the country,” he said, adding that they would restrain the armed forces from taking any unconstitutional steps. During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that, in fact, the incidents happening on May 9 were much serious wherein the military installations across the country came under attack. The Mianwali airbase was demolished, where Mirage planes were stationed, he added. These attacks were, no doubt, a matter of grave concern for every patriotic Pakistani, he observed.

Earlier, when the court resumed hearing, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, one of the petitioners, said he wanted to read four lines before the apex court. He informed the court that the government had recently passed a bill in the Parliament, making amendments to the Official Secrets Act 1923, wherein intelligence/ secret agencies are granted blanket powers to raid and detain any citizen, or enter/ search any person in any place, without obtaining search warrants from any court of law, even under suspicion of them breaching the law, which is unethical and against the norms and justice.

Ahsan submitted before the court that there was martial-law like situation in the country; therefore, the larger six-member bench should take suo motu notice on amendments made in the Official Secrets Act 1923. The CJP asked Ahsan whether it was a law or a bill. He replied that it was a bill, approved by the Parliament, but under discussion in the Senate as well.

“Let’s wait for the response of the other forum,” the CJ told Ahsan, adding that they did not have much information on the matter, as they had only read about it in newspapers.

Referring to the request for taking suo moto notice of the matter, the CJ told the senior lawyer that a larger bench had given a verdict, setting some procedure for taking suo moto actions. “So we have to follow that procedure and only the CJ alone could not take suo moto notice of any matter.”

At the outset of hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, while arguing before the court, submitted that suspects in May-9 incidents had been charged under Section 2 (1)(d).

Justice Munib Akhtar, however, observed that the trial of civilians in a military court was equivalent to having a parallel judicial system. The judge observed that fundamental rights of citizens were guaranteed by the Constitution, then how it could be left to the discretion of legislature.

Justice Munib further observed that it was impossible when one Parliament passes such a law putting some offences in the Army Act, while another Parliament excludes some offences or include further. Even if the state desires so, it could not ignore the fundamental rights of citizens, enshrined in the Constitution.

Justice Yahya Afridi, another member of the bench, asked the opinion of attorney general on Article 175 and 175(3) of the Constitution, stipulating establishment and jurisdiction of courts.

The attorney general submitted that the court martial did not fall under the hierarchy of Article 175 under which courts were established.

He further submitted that court martial courts deal with the offences made by the members of the armed forces, but also deals with the offences, committed by civilians related to armed forces. He submitted that he wanted to refer to the judgment of the apex court, passed in 2015 that also specifically mentioned matters related to attack launched against the military installations.

CJ Bandial observed that it was clearly mentioned in the law and the Constitution that the law was related to those who wage war against the country or armed forces.

Justice Munib Akhtar observed that exclusive jurisdiction was provided to the military courts so that no one could say why the anti-terrorism court was not conducting the trial.

Meanwhile, the chief justice said that due to unavailability of some of the judges, the hearing could not be held today (Friday) while some members of the bench had to soon go on vacation. The attorney general, however, contended that he would require some three hours more for advancing his arguments, adding that the military courts were essential for action against anti-state elements and terrorists. He recalled that he had already given assurance to the court regarding the trial of the suspects, adding that the there was no attempt to reverse the Constitution or the law.

The AG further submitted that events that took place on May 9 were in front of everyone and recalled that the army, despite attacks on its installations, did not open fire on any civilian. At this, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the AG as to why the military did not open fire?

“Because we don’t want a situation in future where the military is forced to do this.”

Barrister Aitzaz, however, questioned the credibility of the AG’s assurance when the tenure of the incumbent government expires on August 12.

The attorney general, however, informed the court that he had been taking directions from top officers of Pakistan Army. Ahsan requested the court to decide the matter at the earliest as, he said, the clock was ticking in minds of other people also.

“This court has great responsibility on its shoulders; therefore, the situation demands that judges should cancel their vacations and decide the important matter at the earliest,” he told the court. “You have a torch in your hands for lighting the way to the nation,” Aitzaz added.

“So far I am concerned, I can sit here every time, but at the same time every member of this bench had the right to take their time as well,” the CJ replied, adding that some judges needed vacations over health concerns. The CJP however again asked the attorney general to make sure that there would be no trial of May 9 suspects, to which the AG reassured the court. The CJP also told the AG that the court order pertaining to provision of facilities to the accused under custody would remain intact.

The chief justice said for two weeks, it was not possible for the court to hear the instant matter. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period of time).