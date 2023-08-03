Manager’s media briefing: MIAP most eco-friendly, clean airport in Pakistan

MULTAN: The Multan International Airport (MIAP) is operating more than one hundred domestic and international flights weekly and the airport is ranked one of the most eco-friendly, neat and clean airports in the country.

Briefing the journalists on airport operations here on Wednesday, MIAP manager Syed Ghazanfar Raza said that 150 domestic and international weekly flights are operated weekly from Multan station providing all facilities to passengers. About 12 international and 3 to 4 domestic flights are dispatched from Multan Airport daily, he said.

Raza said that passengers travelling abroad used to check their luggage at various counters but now all the agencies including ASF, Customs officials, Narcotics and FIA have been consolidated at a single point to ease passengers and prevent wastage of time.

To a query, he said that all bag and baggage of passenger is checked through scanners, and the suspicious baggage only is checked. Passengers have travelled in and out of the country in a record number due to the rapid service delivery of airport staff.

To another query, he said there is a seating capacity of 6,000 passengers in the lounge of Multan Airport and arrangements have been made to accommodate 600 more passengers.