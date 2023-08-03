In Doha, Taliban answer queries from foreign envoys

ISTANBUL: The interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan said Wednesday that it had held talks with several countries, including the US and the UK, on a range of subjects in Qatar.

Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a delegation in the Gulf nation’s capital Doha with representatives from the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Italy, Australia and Canada, an official from the interim Foreign Ministry said. In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry’s deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said, “All-round detailed discussions” had been held on recent progress IEA (Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan) made in politics economy, security, good governance, and countering drug.”