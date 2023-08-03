 
close
Thursday August 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Man killed for ‘honour’

By Bureau report
August 03, 2023

PESHAWAR: A man was killed and a woman injured allegedly for honour on Dilazak Road on Wednesday.An official said one Salman allegedly shot dead one Sher Ali and injured his stepmother after he opened fire inside his house. Police said the accused had been arrested.