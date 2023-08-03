Sports gala held for special persons

MIRANSHAH: A sports gala was held for special persons at the Younas Khan Stadium here on Wednesday in which persons with disabilities from all over North Waziristan took part.
It was for the first time that sports competitions were held to give an opportunity to the special persons to participate in various sports competitions. The games included football, cricket, badminton, tug of war and other sports.
A good number of persons with disabilities hailing from all over North Waziristan participated in the games. General Officer Commanding 7th Division Maj Gen Naeem Akhtar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the sports gala. He gave away trophies to the winning players.
