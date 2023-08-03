Several students injured in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: Several students were injured when a school van plunged into a ravine in the Shadhok here on Wednesday.Officials said that a van was carrying 15 students of the Frontier Corps Public School when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Shahdhok area.
As a result, several students sustained injuries.The injured students were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.
Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Israr said that all the injured were stable but three of them had head injuries, who were airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar via a helicopter.
Also, Lover Chitral Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan visited the hospital and inquired after the health of students and the medical facilities being provided to the injured.Most of the students belonged to Denin and Kari villages.
MULTAN: Statistics show that the number of pending cases at the Lahore High Court Multan Bench has increased, causing...
MULTAN: The Multan International Airport is operating more than one hundred domestic and international flights weekly...
In the gallery of life’s greatest influences, for me the portrait of the late Munawar Apa - Munawar Humayun Khan -...
ISTANBUL: The interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan said Wednesday that it had held talks with several...
SUKKUR: Kidnappers through a viral video of the kidnapped policeman Sheer Ali Lashari and his friend Waheed kidnapped...
ISLAMABAD: Instead of appointing outsiders, the government has chosen to select a new Chairman for the Federal Board...