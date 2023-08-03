Several students injured in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: Several students were injured when a school van plunged into a ravine in the Shadhok here on Wednesday.Officials said that a van was carrying 15 students of the Frontier Corps Public School when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Shahdhok area.

As a result, several students sustained injuries.The injured students were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Israr said that all the injured were stable but three of them had head injuries, who were airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar via a helicopter.

Also, Lover Chitral Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan visited the hospital and inquired after the health of students and the medical facilities being provided to the injured.Most of the students belonged to Denin and Kari villages.