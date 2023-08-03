SCCI rejects hike in fuel prices

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the recent massive increase in fuel prices, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Wednesday said the move would prove detrimental to the national economy, businesses and industrial growth.

Ijaz Afridi said the economy, businesses and industries were suffering owing to flawed economic policies of the incumbent government.On the other hand, he said, the consistent increase in prices of power, gas and petroleum products had further pushed the country toward economic instability and added to miseries of the business community.

The SCCI’s acting chief expressed the fear that a new wave of inflation would come after the historic increase in the fuel prices, resultantly, the move would affect the trader community as well as the masses. “The abrupt increase in price of petroleum commodities is highly unjustifiable and incomprehensible, which is unacceptable to us,” he added.

He said the cost of living and industrial production would increase after the whopping increase in fuel prices that could further push up prices of essential commodities, which were already out of the purchasing power of the common man.

Ijaz Afridi asked the government to avoid implementation of anti-businesses policies and take practical steps for ease of doing business.The government had multiplied problems of the business community and common man by consistently accepting demands of the IMF, he added.

The chamber’s president said a rapid negative growth was seen in the economy, businesses and industries under the prevailing circumstances.

He blamed the government’s policies for making it difficult to put the national economy on the right track.Ijaz Afridi urged the government to take back its decision and bring down fuel prices in the line of the international market or else the business community will be left with no other option but to launch a protest movement.